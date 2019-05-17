McCARTNEY, JR. DANIEL R.

Daniel, 61, of McDonald, South Fayette Twp., died Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Premier Washington Health Center, Washington. He was born June 18, 1957, in Canonsburg, a son of Peral M. Wolfe of Cecil and the late Daniel R. McCartney. Mr. McCartney was a foreman and heavy equipment operator for the McCandless Twp. Sanitary Authority. He enjoyed hunting and fishing in his free time. Surviving are his wife of 43 years, Janice Bundy McCartney of McDonald; son, Daniel McCartney III of Hookstown; daughter, Dawn Gajan of Florida; grandchildren, Danielle Fleming, Cassandra Fleming and Jeffery McCartney. Also surviving is brother, Perry (Linda) McCartney of Sturgeon. Friends and family will be received from 5-8 p.m. on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at THOMAS-LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, INC., 314 W. Lincoln Ave., McDonald, PA. A service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019, at the funeral home, interment will follow at Robinson Run Cemetery. Please sign the guestbook at thomas-littlefuneralservice.com.