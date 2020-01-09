Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Resources
More Obituaries for DANIEL ZACK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DANIEL RICHARD "DANO" ZACK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DANIEL RICHARD "DANO" ZACK Obituary
ZACK DANIEL RICHARD "DANO"

age 68, on Friday, January 3, 2020, of South Side, formerly of Allentown. Dan was born to the late Dennis and Regina (Carr) Zack; he is survived by his children, Jacob Zack, Crystal Berenson, and Joseph Yanko-Zack; his stepson, Matthew Lockwood; his sister, Cynthia Donovan. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.  He was preceded in death by his brother, Timothy and his sister, Linda Zack.  There will be no public visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held on December 15, 2020 (Dan's birthday). Location will be announced at a later date.  In lieu of flowers, family suggests donating or volunteering at the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, 1 North Linden Street, Duquesne, PA 15110. As Dan would say, "Be wise, be cool, be solid". Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DANIEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -