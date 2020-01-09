|
|
ZACK DANIEL RICHARD "DANO"
age 68, on Friday, January 3, 2020, of South Side, formerly of Allentown. Dan was born to the late Dennis and Regina (Carr) Zack; he is survived by his children, Jacob Zack, Crystal Berenson, and Joseph Yanko-Zack; his stepson, Matthew Lockwood; his sister, Cynthia Donovan. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Timothy and his sister, Linda Zack. There will be no public visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held on December 15, 2020 (Dan's birthday). Location will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donating or volunteering at the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, 1 North Linden Street, Duquesne, PA 15110. As Dan would say, "Be wise, be cool, be solid". Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020