Age 61, formerly of Millvale, passed away peacefully on November, 1 2019, with his family by his side. Dan was employed by Brookstone for over twenty-five years. Dan was a devoted son, brother, uncle, and nephew. He was always willing to help others. Dan was a loyal Pittsburgh sports fan. He will be missed by all who love him. Preceded in death by his parents: Daniel T. Piett and Julia Piett. Survived by brothers: Timothy (Karen) Piett and James (Anna Mae) Piett; uncle of: Nicholas (Rachel) Piett, Thaddeus Piett, Rosemary Piett, Dan (Holly Piett), Bethany (Cody Scarry) Piett, Emily (Justin) Radford, Amy (Richard) Ward, and Christopher (Mary Ann) Bock. Also survived by aunts, Helen Schwab, and Ruth Rutkauskas, as well as, cousin, Matthew (Amanda) Rutkauskas. Family and friends will be welcomed on Wednesday, November 6th from 2:00 p.m. until time of service at 8:00 p.m. at HAHN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., at 123 North Avenue, Millvale, PA. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 3, 2019
