TUCCI DANIEL

Of Mt. Lebanon, age 64, died peacefully on March 22, 2020, of Alzheimer's Disease. He leaves behind the love of his life, Patricia S. (Miller) Tucci and was the dedicated and hilarious father of Michael V. Tucci and Kristin (David) Atkinson and grandfather of 10-week-old Nora Atkinson. Son of the late Vincent A. Tucci and Violet (Sweeney) Tucci, and stepmother, Joedda (Jay Latterman) McClain. Brother to Valerie (Mark) Frankel, Donna Tucci Colonna, Vincie Tucci (deceased), Deanna (Robert) Schmitt, Elise (Thomas) Drake and stepsister, Devin (Josh) Arnett. Also survived by his in-laws, Kathleen (Joe Kalas) Miller, Marilyn (John) Russell, William (Robin) Miller, Michael Miller and Lisa Miller. He was truly beloved by many nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbors, friends and coworkers. Always wearing a smile Dan made friends with everyone literally everywhere he went. He followed in his father's footsteps in the retail and commercial electrical industry, getting his start at Cardello Electric Supply & Lighting and finishing as District Sales Manager for Philips Signify Lighting. Dan's first love was his family, yet, hockey and golf weren't far behind. As a junior in high school he was instrumental in starting the Chartiers Valley High School hockey team in 1972. He was also very proud of making 3 holes-in-one. We are so proud of Dan in his journey with Alzheimer's. He was forthcoming about his disease wanting to be treated normally. He participated in research studies at the University of Pittsburgh and the ADRC at Northwestern University in Chicago. His unselfish final contribution was permitting his brain to be donated for research to help end this horrible disease. Arrangements by HAHN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION. A celebration of his life will be scheduled in the future. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the of Greater PA, https://www.alz.org/pa or Amedisys Hospice of Washington, PA. Please add or view tributes at www.hahnfhandcremationservices.com.