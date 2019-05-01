SEAMEN DANIEL W.

On April 27, 2019, in Chicago, at the age of 91. Dan was the loving and beloved husband of the late Agnes (Sally) Seamen and the devoted and loving father of Celene A. Seamen of Columbus, OH and Karen L. Seamen (Christopher Schenk) of Chicago. Dan was a proud native of Pittsburgh's North Side who served in World War II, where he was present at the Nuremberg Trials. After the war, he returned to Pittsburgh and worked at Allis Chalmers, where he met the love of his life, Sally. After their marriage, they lived for a short time on the North Side and then moved to Paul Street on Mt. Washington, where they remained until they moved to a retirement community in Chicago in 2011. Dan was a natural "tinkerer" with an ability to size up a problem and find a solution. When Allis Chalmers left Pittsburgh, Dan and Sally chose to remain rather than move and he took positions as director of maintenance at Congregation Beth Shalom and Mercy Hospital. Dan was a staunch sports fan, following all Pittsburgh teams. He played football and boxed in the Army and coached basketball and softball at St. Justin. Dan was an animal lover, a goodhearted neighbor, a trustworthy and steadfast friend, and a man whose family always came first. He observed a quiet devotion to his faith and took the Golden Rule literally. Dan was generous, ever ready to lend a helping hand, and was always concerned for the well-being of others. No favor was too much to ask of him. He was a man of integrity and honor and will be missed by all who knew him. In addition to his daughters, he is survived by his older brother, Conrad, of Pittsburgh; nephews, Dalton Minerd of Pittsburgh and Dean Minerd of California. Dan was preceded in death by siblings, Elizabeth, Dolores Minerd (his twin), and Roger Seamen of New Mexico. Funeral arrangements pending.