SMYKSY DANIEL WILLIAM

Age 86, of Oakdale, PA, formerly of Republic, PA, passed away on May 10, 2019, in St. Clair Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA. He was born on December 4, 1932, in Grindstone, PA, a son of Peter and Mary Garletza Smyksy. Dan was manager of Allegheny County Settler's Cabin park for 38 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by all of his siblings; three brothers, Edward, Andrew, and Peter; and eight sisters, Ann, Pauline, Mildred, Mary, Julia, Tecla, Helen, and Nellie. Daniel is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Catherine Marie Stilinovich, of Oakdale; and son, Daniel J. Smyksy, of New York, NY. In honoring Daniel's wishes, there will be no public visitation. A private Blessing Service will be held at Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill, PA. In lieu of flowers, please have a service at your house of worship or donate to . Daniel's professional funeral services have been entrusted to the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Republic, PA. Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.