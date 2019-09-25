Home

Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
412-793-3000
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
DANIELLE DAWN "DANI" (MEGLAYE) ELZER


1983 - 2019
Age 36, of Plum, on Sunday, September 22, 2019 following a long, difficult battle with Cystic Fibrosis; daughter of Kenneth and Darlene Meglaye; sister of Denise (Ken Glasser) O'Leary; aunt of Tyler O'Leary; also survived by boyfriend, Pat Hoke; former husband, Corey Elzer; donor sister, Angela Tomanio; aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless friends. Danielle was a 2001 graduate of Plum High School and went on to graduate with honors from Duquesne University.   Her love for life was contagious.  Danielle could be found front and center in her local Zumba class, was an avid Atlanta Braves and Pittsburgh sports fan, and animal lover, especially her cat, Binx.  Danielle will be remembered for her many passions, most notably her involvement with Cystic Fibrosis awareness which lead her to participate in walks with her team, 'Stargazers for Dani'. Friends received Wednesday, 1-4 and 6-9 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD./ROTH CHAPEL, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills.  To best honor Danielle, donations may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 600 Waterford Dr., Suite 223, Pgh., PA 15222.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019
