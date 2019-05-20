|
HERTZLER DANIELLE LYNN
Age 19, of South Fayette, unexpectedly on May 17, 2019. Cherished daughter of Martin and the late Kimberly Hertzler; loving sister of Stephanie Hertzler; granddaughter of Jessie Hertzler; niece of Brandon Davis, Clifton Davis, David Hertzler, Jr. and Gary Hertzler; also survived by many aunts, cousins and friends. Family and friends received on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333). A prayer service will be held during the evening visitation, beginning at 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the funeral home to help defer costs for the family. View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 20, 2019