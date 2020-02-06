Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Resources
More Obituaries for DANIELLE PITTSON-CHURILLA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DANIELLE "DANNI" PITTSON-CHURILLA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DANIELLE "DANNI" PITTSON-CHURILLA Obituary
PITTSON-CHURILLA DANIELLE "DANNI"

Age 45, unexpectedly on Monday, February 3, 2020, of Overbrook. Beloved wife of 24 years to Eric; loving sister of Ranae (John) Buzza; daughter of the late Frank and Mary Pittson; cherished aunt of Jonathan and Jordan (Mariah) Buzza, Kasey, Morgan, Travis and Bryce Churilla; daughter-in-law of Barb and the late Bill Churilla, Sr.; sister-in-law of Bill, Jr. (Traci) (and the late Kelly) and Hank (April) Churilla.  Danni served the public as a 911 operator for the City of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County for the past 24 years. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL  HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Friday and Saturday, February 7 and 8, 2020 from 1-7 p.m. where a blessing service will be held Saturday at 7:00 p.m. If desired, family suggests contributions to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237.  Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DANIELLE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -