BACKSTROM DANNY LEE

Of Eighty-Four, PA, went home to God at sunrise on Thursday, May 2nd, surrounded by his family at the age of 64. Danny leaves behind his fiancée Darlene Smith. Loving father of Eric (Laura) and Steven (Samantha) Backstrom. Dear brother of David (Cheryl) Backstrom, Dana (Roiann) Backstrom and Darlene (Danny) Deem. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him, including his dog Emmy. Dan was born April 6th, 1955 in Mt. Pleasant to Esther Hand and David Backstrom. He graduated from West Virginia University and worked for Alpha Omega Shelving in Carnegie. When Dan wasn't working he could be found walking in Mingo Park, riding bikes with Darlene, going for long drives, golfing with Eric or Dave, listening to music, or watching Pittsburgh sports teams or the WVU Mountaineers. Dan was also deeply devoted to his faith. Arrangements by BEINHAUER. Family and friends are welcome Friday noon to 5 p.m. at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray, 724-941-3211, where a Funeral Service will be held at 5 p.m. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.