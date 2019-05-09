Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
724-941-3211
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
5:00 PM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DANNY BACKSTROM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DANNY LEE BACKSTROM

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DANNY LEE BACKSTROM Obituary
BACKSTROM DANNY LEE

Of Eighty-Four, PA, went home to God at sunrise on Thursday, May 2nd, surrounded by his family at the age of 64. Danny leaves behind his fiancée Darlene Smith. Loving father of Eric (Laura) and Steven (Samantha) Backstrom. Dear brother of David (Cheryl) Backstrom, Dana (Roiann) Backstrom and Darlene (Danny) Deem. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him, including his dog Emmy. Dan was born April 6th, 1955 in Mt. Pleasant to Esther Hand and David Backstrom. He graduated from West Virginia University and worked for Alpha Omega Shelving in Carnegie. When Dan wasn't working he could be found walking in Mingo Park, riding bikes with Darlene, going for long drives, golfing with Eric or Dave, listening to music, or watching Pittsburgh sports teams or the WVU Mountaineers. Dan was also deeply devoted to his faith. Arrangements by BEINHAUER. Family and friends are welcome Friday noon to 5 p.m. at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray, 724-941-3211, where a Funeral Service will be held at 5 p.m. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
Download Now