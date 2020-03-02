|
CERRONE DANNY P.
Of Penn Hills, age 65, unexpectedly on Friday, February 28, 2020. Dan was the beloved husband of Sharon (Reichert) Cerrone for 40 years. Loving father of Danny P. (Shannan) Cerrone, Jr. of South Fayette, Melissa Cerrone and Stephanie (Dan) Rooney, both of Pittsburgh. Cherished grandfather of Amelia and Miles Cerrone. Precious son of Betty (Skurnick) and the late Francis Cerrone. Brother of Gary (Margie) Cerrone of Bethel Park. Son-in-law of the late Harold and late Loretta Reichert. Dan was a 1972 graduate of St. Thomas High school in Braddock and a 1976 graduate of Carnegie Mellon where he earned his Civil Engineering degree. He spent his entire career as a civil engineer and traveled throughout the world. He was first hired by USSteel and worked with USSteel until he was a victim of the massive layoffs in the early 1980s. Since then Dan has worked for a variety of companies but always in his career of designing and engineering equipment for the steel industry. For some companies, he was involved with the sales of the equipment. His career came full circle as he was currently employed with USSteel, taking great pride in his latest design work of a mini mill in Ohio. Dan was a member and President of the Primavera Lodge #149 of the Italian Sons and Daughter of America. He also served on the National Board of Directors of the ISDA and was a National Councilor for the ISDA in Western PA. Dan enjoyed being a member of the Good Shepherd Parish Choir and also delighted in making wine, limoncello and Italian meats. When his children were young, Dan was a coach for their youth soccer teams. He loved travelling with Sharon, taking in the activities of Amelia and Miles and spending any time with his beloved family. Friends are welcome on Tuesday from 2-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC; TURTLE CREEK / MONROEVILLE CHAPEL, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350. Mass of Christian Burial in Good Shepherd Church, Braddock, on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Dan valued education. For that reason, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Primavera Lodge #149, re: Scholarship Fund, c/o 120 Laurie Dr., Pgh., PA 15235.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 2, 2020