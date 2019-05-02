Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for DANTE SABATUCCI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DANTE A. SABATUCCI

Obituary Condolences Flowers

SABATUCCI DANTE A.

Went to heaven to be with Jesus on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, age 99, of Robinson Twp. formerly San Vito in Abruzzo, Italy. Beloved husband of Marie Sabatucci; father of Anna Maria (Thomas) McGinty, Daniel (Sue), Salvatore, and Ronald Sabatucci, and Marilou Pales, Kathy (Ken) Sullivan, and Fred Kimmel; also survived by 15 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Friends received Thursday, May 2, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 5405 Steubenville Pike Robinson Twp. 15136. Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Trinity Church, Robinson Twp. on Friday, May 3 at 10:00 a.m. Entombment to follow in Resurrection Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.