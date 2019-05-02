|
SABATUCCI DANTE A.
Went to heaven to be with Jesus on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, age 99, of Robinson Twp. formerly San Vito in Abruzzo, Italy. Beloved husband of Marie Sabatucci; father of Anna Maria (Thomas) McGinty, Daniel (Sue), Salvatore, and Ronald Sabatucci, and Marilou Pales, Kathy (Ken) Sullivan, and Fred Kimmel; also survived by 15 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Friends received Thursday, May 2, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 5405 Steubenville Pike Robinson Twp. 15136. Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Trinity Church, Robinson Twp. on Friday, May 3 at 10:00 a.m. Entombment to follow in Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 2, 2019