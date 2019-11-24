|
|
SMITH DANZELL L.
On Tuesday, November 12, 2019, age 63 of McKeespot, PA. Father of Kevin Crosby and Danzell C. Smith; stepfather of Tremayne White. Also survived by a host of brothers, sisters, other family members and friends. Visitation Monday, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on November 25, 2019 at Living Water Ministry, 736 Washington Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 , where the funeral service will be held after the visitation Monday, 12 p.m. Interment Private. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 (412) 271-3880.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 24, 2019