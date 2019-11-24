Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Watts Memorial Chapel
808 Talbot Ave
Braddock, PA 15104
412-271-3880
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Living Water Ministry
736 Washington Ave
Braddock, PA
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
DANZELL L. SMITH

DANZELL L. SMITH Obituary
SMITH DANZELL L.

On Tuesday, November 12, 2019, age 63 of McKeespot, PA. Father of Kevin Crosby and Danzell C. Smith; stepfather of Tremayne White.  Also survived by a host of brothers, sisters, other family members and friends. Visitation Monday, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on November 25, 2019 at Living Water Ministry, 736 Washington Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 , where the funeral service will be held after the visitation Monday, 12 p.m. Interment Private.  Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 (412) 271-3880.   

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 24, 2019
