DAPHNE JOY MILLER

DAPHNE JOY MILLER Obituary
MILLER DAPHNE JOY

On Friday, June 14, 2019, born in Braintree Essex England, age 82, of Collier Twp. Best friend and wife of Charles Miller; loving mother of Shane (Nancy), Trevor (Jessica) Millund and Sherredawn Joy (Wallie) Miller; grandmother of Lorelei and Cliona Millund. Family and friends are welcomed at the VLADIMIR S. CORBA FUNERAL HOME, 300 East Main St., Carnegie on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made to .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 17, 2019
