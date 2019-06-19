|
MILLER DAPHNE JOY
On Friday, June 14, 2019, born in Braintree Essex England, age 82, of Collier Twp. Best friend and wife of Charles Miller; loving mother of Shane (Nancy), Trevor (Jessica) Millund and Sherredawn Joy (Wallie) Miller; grandmother of Lorelei and Cliona Millund. Family and friends are welcomed at the VLADIMIR S. CORBA FUNERAL HOME, 300 East Main St., Carnegie on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made to .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 19, 2019