THOMPSON DARCEL
On Tuesday, November 5, 2019, she was called home to be with her parents and the Lord. Survived by daughters, Tamika and Twaina Williams; siblings, Claude, Donna and the late Gregory Thompson; six grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Family and friends will be received Wednesday, November 13 from 10 to 11 a.m. Macedonia Church of Pittsburgh, where services will be held immediately following. Arrangements of care to HOUSE OF LAW, Penn Hills. www.house oflawinc.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019