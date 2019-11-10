Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
House of Law, Inc - Pittsburgh
9406 Frankstown Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
(412) 241-3955
Resources
More Obituaries for DARCEL THOMPSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DARCEL THOMPSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DARCEL THOMPSON Obituary
THOMPSON DARCEL

On Tuesday, November 5, 2019, she was called home to be with her parents and the Lord. Survived by daughters, Tamika and Twaina Williams; siblings, Claude, Donna and the late Gregory Thompson; six grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Family and friends will be received Wednesday, November 13 from 10 to 11 a.m. Macedonia Church of Pittsburgh, where services will be held immediately following. Arrangements of care to HOUSE OF LAW, Penn Hills. www.house oflawinc.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DARCEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of House of Law, Inc - Pittsburgh
Download Now