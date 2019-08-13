Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
DARCIE LYNN CVELBAR

DARCIE LYNN CVELBAR Obituary
CVELBAR DARCIE LYNN

Of Bradford Woods, formerly of Sharon, PA. On Saturday, August 10, 2019. Beloved daughter of Joseph Cvelbar III and Jennifer Lynn Morgan; loving sister of Courtney Downing; beloved granddaughter of Karen Morgan and the late Ralph Morgan and the late Joseph, Jr. and Sarah Cvelbar; beloved niece of Ralph Morgan, Jr. (Allison), Alan Morgan, Brad Morgan, and the late Carol Rimko (surviving spouse, Mick); also survived by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Friends received Thursday 2-4 and 6 until time of Service at 7 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME OF CRANBERRY, 2678 Rochester Rd., 724-772-8800. Darcie was a 2016 graduate of North Allegheny High School. She was the kindest bubbly soul, always looking to help someone. In lieu of flowers, contributions to .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 13, 2019
