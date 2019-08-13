|
CVELBAR DARCIE LYNN
Of Bradford Woods, formerly of Sharon, PA. On Saturday, August 10, 2019. Beloved daughter of Joseph Cvelbar III and Jennifer Lynn Morgan; loving sister of Courtney Downing; beloved granddaughter of Karen Morgan and the late Ralph Morgan and the late Joseph, Jr. and Sarah Cvelbar; beloved niece of Ralph Morgan, Jr. (Allison), Alan Morgan, Brad Morgan, and the late Carol Rimko (surviving spouse, Mick); also survived by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Friends received Thursday 2-4 and 6 until time of Service at 7 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME OF CRANBERRY, 2678 Rochester Rd., 724-772-8800. Darcie was a 2016 graduate of North Allegheny High School. She was the kindest bubbly soul, always looking to help someone. In lieu of flowers, contributions to .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 13, 2019