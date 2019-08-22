|
Age 55, of Washington, died tragically Saturday, August 17, 2019 in a motorcycle accident with her husband, Paul. She was born October 20, 1963 in Watertown, WI; the daughter of Kenneth and Beverly Darlene Snyder Butzine of Washington. Darla was a graduate of Peters Twp. High School class of 1981, Duffs Business School graduating in 1982 and the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science class of 2002 where she had been an instructor for the past ten years. She was a hairdresser and licensed cosmetologist. Darla was a kind and caring professional, who was not only a dedicated Licensed Funeral Director but a Certified Celebrant and Life Tribute Professional. She conducted many beautiful and meaningful services for bereaved families at Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services where she had been a trusted manager and pre-plan specialist for the past five years. On May 7, 1994, She married Paul J. Tripoli who died August 17, 2019. Left behind to cherish her memory in addition to her parents and in-laws, Dr. Charles and Rita Tripoli, are her beloved children, Jacob "Jake" Tripoli and Madison "Madi" Tripoli both of Washington; her two cherished grandsons, Jayden Michael O'Dell and Luca Paul Tripoli; her brother, Steve (Mary Pat) Butzine and their children, Conner, Camryn Ann, Carson and Robert Clark and brother, Craig Butzine (Sharon) and their children, Cayla, Kyle and Delaney and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews from the Tripoli family, and their family dog Noel. Friends are welcome from 6-8 p.m. Thursday and from 2-8 p.m. Friday in the Bible Chapel, 300 Gallery Drive, McMurray where services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to SALANDRA FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., Joseph P. Salandra LFD owner/supervisor, 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-745-8120. To view or extend condolences please visit www.salandrafunerals.com.
