McDonald Linn Funeral Home Inc
529 California Ave
Avalon, PA 15202
412-766-7000
DARLA LEE BISHOP

DARLA LEE BISHOP Obituary
BISHOP DARLA LEE

Age 67, of Ohio Twp. Passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, August 11, 2019. Beloved wife of 51 years to Merle G. Bishop; dear mother of Richard (Christy) Bishop, Jeffrey Bishop and Ryan Bishop; grandmother of Carly, Colin, Claudia, Justin and Kaylee Bishop; sister of Oscar, Sam, Dave, Sandra, Dennis, Rick and Rich Costa; daughter of the late Samuel and Betty (Miller) Costa. Service and Interment are private. Arrangements are entrusted to the McDONALD - LINN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICE, LLC., 529 California Ave., Avalon, PA 15202. Please view the families online guestbook at www.mcdonald-linn.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019
