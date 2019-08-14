|
BISHOP DARLA LEE
Age 67, of Ohio Twp. Passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, August 11, 2019. Beloved wife of 51 years to Merle G. Bishop; dear mother of Richard (Christy) Bishop, Jeffrey Bishop and Ryan Bishop; grandmother of Carly, Colin, Claudia, Justin and Kaylee Bishop; sister of Oscar, Sam, Dave, Sandra, Dennis, Rick and Rich Costa; daughter of the late Samuel and Betty (Miller) Costa. Service and Interment are private. Arrangements are entrusted to the McDONALD - LINN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICE, LLC., 529 California Ave., Avalon, PA 15202. Please view the families online guestbook at www.mcdonald-linn.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019