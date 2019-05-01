|
GLINSKI DARLA MARIE
Age 55, of Ross Twp., after a courageous battle with cancer on Monday, April 29, 2019. Loving mother of Shawn, Amari, Alexa and Michael; devoted daughter of Mary June (Dohn) and the late Stanley Glinski, Sr.; treasured sister of Colleen Campeau (Dan), Stanley, Jr. (Janice), Glenn (Michelle), Susan Roberts, and Julie Merriman; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Friends will be received on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp. A Mass of Christian Burial will be in Assumption Church, 35 Sprague Ave., Pgh., PA 15202 on Friday at 10 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 1, 2019