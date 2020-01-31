|
HONEYGOSKY DARLEEN S. (ISON)
Age 78, of Beechview, on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Beloved companion for over 50 years of James R. Smith of Mt. Lebanon; devoted mother of Richard (Dorothy), Michael (Terri), Diane and the late Robert A. Honeygosky; loving grandmother of Alyssa, Carine, Alexander, Michael, Ryan and Kyra; sister of Linda, Mary Kay, Sharon and Terry; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends will be welcomed at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon on Sunday afternoon from 1:00 until 4:00 p.m. with a Blessing Service on Monday morning at 10:30. Entombment in Queen of Heaven Cemetery Mausoleum.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 31, 2020