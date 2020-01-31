Home

Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc
222 Washington Rd
Mt Lebanon, PA 15216
412-531-5100
DARLEEN S. (ISON) HONEYGOSKY

DARLEEN S. (ISON) HONEYGOSKY Obituary
HONEYGOSKY DARLEEN S. (ISON)

Age 78, of Beechview, on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Beloved companion for over 50 years of James R. Smith of Mt. Lebanon; devoted mother of Richard (Dorothy), Michael (Terri), Diane and the late Robert A. Honeygosky; loving grandmother of Alyssa, Carine, Alexander, Michael, Ryan and Kyra; sister of Linda, Mary Kay, Sharon and Terry; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends will be welcomed at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon on Sunday afternoon from 1:00 until 4:00 p.m. with a Blessing Service on Monday morning at 10:30. Entombment in Queen of Heaven Cemetery Mausoleum.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 31, 2020
