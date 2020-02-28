|
McCARTHY DARLENE A. (BRETHAUER)
Age 72, of Franklin Park on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Wife of the late Dr. Kenneth McCarthy. Beloved mother of Dr. Brooke McCarthy Hyman (Jason). Dear grandmother of Jillian and Ari Hyman. Sister of Edward Brethauer (Valerie). Visitation Monday, March 2, 6-8 p.m. at the GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 10418 Perry Hwy., Wexford, PA 15090. Funeral services Tuesday at 11 a.m. in Ingomar United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to MS Society, Pennsylvania Keystone Chapter, 412-261-6347 www.nationalmssociety.org or Fisher-Nightingale House, 937-672-8724 or [email protected]
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 28, 2020