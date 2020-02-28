Home

Services
George A. Thoma Funeral Home
10418 Perry Hwy
Wexford, PA 15090
724-935-3400
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George A. Thoma Funeral Home
10418 Perry Hwy
Wexford, PA 15090
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Ingomar United Methodist Church
DARLENE A. (BRETHAUER) McCARTHY

McCARTHY DARLENE A. (BRETHAUER)

Age 72, of Franklin Park on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.  Wife of the late Dr. Kenneth McCarthy. Beloved mother of Dr. Brooke McCarthy Hyman (Jason). Dear grandmother of Jillian and Ari  Hyman. Sister of Edward Brethauer (Valerie). Visitation Monday, March 2, 6-8 p.m. at the GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 10418 Perry Hwy., Wexford, PA 15090.  Funeral services Tuesday at 11 a.m. in Ingomar United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to MS Society, Pennsylvania Keystone Chapter, 412-261-6347 www.nationalmssociety.org  or Fisher-Nightingale House, 937-672-8724 or [email protected]

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 28, 2020
