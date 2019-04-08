|
|
DANIELS DARLENE ANITA
Age 74, quietly on March 28, 2019, at her residence; beloved wife of Raymond Daniels; mother of Troi Simpson, Morgan Daniels; sister of Regis Sharif, Norma Jean Thompson; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a host of relatives. Friends may call Tuesday April 9th, 2019 4-8 p.m. at WHITE MEMORIAL CHAPEL 800 Center St. at South Ave. Wilkinsburgh, 15221. Funeral ceremony on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. At Central Baptist Church. Wylie Ave. 15219. Burial Restland Memorial Park. Monroeville, PA.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 8, 2019