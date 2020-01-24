Home

Worrell Funeral Home Inc
820 Main St
Sharpsburg, PA 15215
412-782-2211
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Worrell Funeral Home Inc
820 Main St
Sharpsburg, PA 15215
DARLENE (CULLEY) BROWN

DARLENE (CULLEY) BROWN Obituary
BROWN DARLENE (CULLEY)

On Thursday, January 23, 2020, age 77, of O'Hara Twp. Wife of the late Donald Brown; mother of Sandy Tristaino, Kimberly Brucker (Bill), Donna Brown (Jim) and Karen Sabados (John); grandmother of Justen Mullen (Liz), Brandon Mullen and John Sabados, Jr.; great-grandmother of Makayla and Ryan Mullen; sister of Russell Culley, Linda Cwynar and the late Wanda Pava and Mary Ellen Hancock. A special thanks to her nurse, Lil Lewis, whose compassion and care was very much appreciated. And always remember, I.S.A.L.Y.S. Friends received Monday, 2-7 p.m. at WORRELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., Sharpsburg. INTERMENT IS PRIVATE.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020
