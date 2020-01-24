|
BROWN DARLENE (CULLEY)
On Thursday, January 23, 2020, age 77, of O'Hara Twp. Wife of the late Donald Brown; mother of Sandy Tristaino, Kimberly Brucker (Bill), Donna Brown (Jim) and Karen Sabados (John); grandmother of Justen Mullen (Liz), Brandon Mullen and John Sabados, Jr.; great-grandmother of Makayla and Ryan Mullen; sister of Russell Culley, Linda Cwynar and the late Wanda Pava and Mary Ellen Hancock. A special thanks to her nurse, Lil Lewis, whose compassion and care was very much appreciated. And always remember, I.S.A.L.Y.S. Friends received Monday, 2-7 p.m. at WORRELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., Sharpsburg. INTERMENT IS PRIVATE.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020