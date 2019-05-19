Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
412-921-3661
Resources
More Obituaries for DARLENE YAWORSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DARLENE E. (ANDREOLLI) YAWORSKI

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DARLENE E. (ANDREOLLI) YAWORSKI Obituary
YAWORSKI DARLENE E. (ANDREOLLI)

Age 73, peacefully on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in her Crafton home with family by her side, formerly of Avella. Wife of the late Zigmond Yaworski; beloved mother of Bruce (Sue) Yaworski, Patrick (Christine) Yaworski, Dawn (Frank) Hanjorgiris, and Shannon (Greg) Ayres; dear grandmother of Michael, Matthew, Macy, and Mayleigh; one great-grandson, Liam; sister of Mary Malinowski and the late Dorothy Rencheck, George Stiak, Daisy Flopek, Helen Tosic, and Georgia Wirtz; also survived by nieces and nephews. Darlene was a former employee of Washington County Aging Services for over 23 years and a former member and volunteer at the American Legion Post 643 Avella. As per Darlene's wishes, all services were private. Arrangements by SCHEPNER-McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., Crafton, 412-921-3661, schepnermcdermott.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now