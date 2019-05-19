|
YAWORSKI DARLENE E. (ANDREOLLI)
Age 73, peacefully on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in her Crafton home with family by her side, formerly of Avella. Wife of the late Zigmond Yaworski; beloved mother of Bruce (Sue) Yaworski, Patrick (Christine) Yaworski, Dawn (Frank) Hanjorgiris, and Shannon (Greg) Ayres; dear grandmother of Michael, Matthew, Macy, and Mayleigh; one great-grandson, Liam; sister of Mary Malinowski and the late Dorothy Rencheck, George Stiak, Daisy Flopek, Helen Tosic, and Georgia Wirtz; also survived by nieces and nephews. Darlene was a former employee of Washington County Aging Services for over 23 years and a former member and volunteer at the American Legion Post 643 Avella. As per Darlene's wishes, all services were private. Arrangements by SCHEPNER-McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., Crafton, 412-921-3661, schepnermcdermott.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 19, 2019