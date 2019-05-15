|
BOYCE DARLENE HELEN
Age 78, of Shaler Twp., on May 11, 2019. Wife of Theodore; daughter of the late Dennis and Helen Wehner; sister of Christine A. Schopf and Dennis Wehner, Jr.; aunt of Gregory and Danielle Czegan; grandma to Natalie and Nathan. No visitation. Service and Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to Good Samaritan Hospice, 116 Browns Hill Rd., Valencia, PA 16059. Arrangments by NEELY FUNERAL HOME. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 15, 2019