MARTIN DARLENE J. (McGREGOR)
Age 74, of Scott Twp., passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Beloved wife of 50 years to the late William E. "Bill" Martin; loving mother of Susan (Thomas) Yoxheimer and the late Carolyn and Brian Martin; loving Grandma of Cortney and Tyler Yoxheimer; loving sister of Janet McGregor, Charles McGregor and the late Kathy Gilliland, Regis and Richard McGregor; also survived by her beloved, Murphy and many nieces and nephews. Darlene was a great cook and loved going to her camp. She was the family nurturer and loved being a Grandma. Family and friends welcome Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., 15220. Funeral Mass in S.S. Simon & Jude Church, Saturday, 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Allegheny Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 600 Waterfront Dr., Ste 223, Pgh., PA 15222. www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019