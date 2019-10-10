Home

DARLENE J. (DeMARCO) TAYLOR

DARLENE J. (DeMARCO) TAYLOR Obituary
TAYLOR DARLENE J. (DeMARCO)

Age 81, Pittsburgh.  Worked years as a waitress at Tic Toc restaurant in Kaufmanns, downtown Pittsburgh.  Mother of James E. Taylor, Jr. and wife, Stacy, Pittsburgh, Sandy L. Whitmire and husband, James, Tionesta, PA; brother Richard DeMarco and wife, Pat, Pittsburgh; three granchildren; four great-grandchildren. Preceded by parents, Joseph DeMarco and Florence (McGough) DeMarco-Stasa and brother, Joe.  No services. Arrangements by WIMER FUNERAL HOME OF TIONESTA. Condolences and info at www.wimerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019
