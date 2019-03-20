|
HAM DARLENE M. "DAR"
Age 73, of McKees Rocks. Suddenly, surrounded by her family on Monday, March 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Albert; loving mother of Tony, Robin, Doreen, Glenn, Albert and the late Sheila. Darlene is survived by nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; five brothers; nieces, nephews, and many friends. Darlene's wishes were not to have any services. Arrangements are entrusted to the VALERIAN F. SZAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Helen Street, McKees Rocks.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019