RIECK DARLENE M.

After a brief courageous battle with cancer, Darlene Mary (Kozminski) Rieck, 70, of Franklin Park, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019. Daughter of the late Thomas and Jean Kozminski. Loving wife of 47 years to Raymond Rieck; beloved mother of Thomas (MaryBeth) Rieck, Mark (Kathy Fleming) Rieck, and Michael Rieck; cherished Gran of Alexis and Zoe Rieck; sister of Donna (Jerry) Snyder, Thomas (Helenann) Kozminski, and Daniel (Sandy) Kozminski; aunt to one niece and six nephews; daughter-in-law of Charles and Marcella Rieck; and sister-in-law of Roy (Kathy) Rieck. Darlene loved her family, friends, hockey and frequent family trips to Disney World. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Friends will be received Monday, March 4, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS & SONS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1600 Stone Mansion Drive, Sewickley, PA 15143 (Franklin Park/Wexford). Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at 10 a.m. in Sts. John & Paul Catholic Church, Franklin Park. In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorials to the Vasculitis Foundation, P.O. Box 28660, Kansas City, MO 64188-8680 or Pittsburgh Foundation, 5 PPG Place, Suite 250, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 (Memo: Alice McCaffrey Scholarship Fund). Please leave condolences at www.schellhaas.com.