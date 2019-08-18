|
|
SWEENEY DARLENE
In loving memory of Darlene Sweeney age 67, formerly of Turtle Creek, PA passed away July 22, 2019 in Atlanta, GA. Beloved wife of Jack Sweeney of Atlanta, GA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Patricia LaRue and Daniel Vranich, and brother, Louie Vranich. Darlene and Jack were married for nearly 40 years. Darlene worked at IBM for 28 years. She was nationally and internationally known for breeding and showing Maine Coon Cats since 1992. Survived by her husband; loving sisters, Diana LaRue-Colaizzi (Joseph), Roxanne Fontanesi, Nancy Smith (David), Danielle Vranich; and brother, David Vranich (Gia); also loving cousin, Cheryl Schilling (William); aunt, Laurene Dubich; and loving nephews and nieces; stepdaughter, Debbie Stacy; and three grandchildren. Cremation arrangements made by the MEDFORD-PEDEN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY in Marietta, GA. Memorial services locally and in the Pittsburgh area will be announced at a later date.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 18, 2019