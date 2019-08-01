|
TURNER-HALL DARLING
Age 73, of Pittsburgh, PA passed away peacefully on July 27, 2019. Daughter of the late Clifton and Aldonia Turner; Wife of Walter Hall Jr.; Mother of Alicia C. Hall; Grandmother of Hanae Rayzer; also survived by a sister Aldonia Pate and a host of other relatives and friends. A Memorial Service to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the Samuel J. Jones Funeral Home Inc., 2644 Wylie Ave., Pgh, PA 15219. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 1, 2019