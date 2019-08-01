Home

Samuel J. Jones Funeral Home
2644 Wylie Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
412-621-9644
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
DARLING TURNER-HALL


1945 - 2019
Age 73, of Pittsburgh, PA passed away  peacefully on July 27, 2019.  Daughter of the late Clifton and Aldonia Turner; Wife of Walter Hall Jr.; Mother of Alicia C. Hall; Grandmother of Hanae Rayzer; also survived by a sister Aldonia Pate and a host of other relatives and friends.  A Memorial Service to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the Samuel J. Jones Funeral Home Inc., 2644 Wylie Ave.,  Pgh, PA 15219.  Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 1, 2019
