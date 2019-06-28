|
HORNSBY, SR. DARRELL E.
Age 55, quietly on June 24, 2019. Son of the late Calvin and Gladys Hornsby; beloved husband of Jessica Hornsby; father of Darrell E., Jr., Aiden, Olivia Hornsby and Eboni; brother of Carol, Cynthia, Marilyn, Nancy Hornsby and Diane (Edward) Stotts; and a host of relatives. Friends may call Sunday, June 30, 2019, 2-6 p.m. at WHITE MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 800 Center St. at South Ave., Wilkinsburg, 15221. Funeral Ceremony Monday, July 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Institutional Church of God in Christ, 302 W. North Ave., Interment National Cemetery of the Alleghenies with Military Honors.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 28, 2019