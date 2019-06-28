Home

White Memorial Chapel of Point Breeze
800 Center St
Wilkinsburg, PA 15221
412-241-7998
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
White Memorial Chapel of Point Breeze
800 Center St
Wilkinsburg, PA 15221
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Institutional Church of God in Christ
302 W. North Ave
DARRELL E. HORNSBY Sr.


1963 - 2019
DARRELL E. HORNSBY Sr. Obituary
HORNSBY, SR. DARRELL E.

Age 55, quietly on June 24, 2019. Son of the late Calvin and Gladys Hornsby; beloved husband of Jessica Hornsby; father of Darrell E., Jr., Aiden, Olivia Hornsby and Eboni; brother of Carol, Cynthia, Marilyn, Nancy Hornsby and Diane (Edward) Stotts; and a host of relatives. Friends may call Sunday, June 30, 2019, 2-6 p.m. at WHITE MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 800 Center St. at South Ave., Wilkinsburg, 15221. Funeral Ceremony Monday, July 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Institutional Church of God in Christ, 302 W. North Ave., Interment National Cemetery of the Alleghenies with Military Honors.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 28, 2019
