HUGHES DARRELL H.
A Los Angeles resident for many years, while visiting family in Pittsburgh, died suddenly July 28, 2019. Beloved brother of Vivian Shelton and Jacqueline Richardson; goddaughter, Kellie Shelton; nieces and nephews. He was a teacher and member of the LA Teacher's Association. A Steeler fan and world traveler to many countries. Memorial Service on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Meet and greet family at 10:30 a.m. Service 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to New Destiny C.M.E. Church, PO Box 23296, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Arrangements by WEST FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2215 Wylie Ave., Pittsburgh, 15219. (412-471-2626).
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019