HARTMAN DARRELL JOHN "JACK"
Age 80, of Indiana Township, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019. Beloved husband of 50 years to Mary Louise Hartman; loving father of Jackie Niedt (Rick Niedt), Kristy David (Jeff David) and Kerri Hartman; grandfather of Jason "JJ" Niedt, Jonathan and Charlotte David; brother of Gail Falleroni and the late Bill Hartman; and a son of the late Joseph and Margaret Hartman. Services are to remain private. Professional Services Trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., (Blawnox). www.thomasmsmithfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 3, 2019