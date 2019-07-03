Home

DARRELL JOHN "JACK" HARTMAN

DARRELL JOHN "JACK" HARTMAN Obituary
HARTMAN DARRELL JOHN "JACK"

Age 80, of Indiana Township, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019. Beloved husband of 50 years to Mary Louise Hartman; loving father of Jackie Niedt (Rick Niedt), Kristy David (Jeff David) and Kerri Hartman; grandfather of Jason "JJ" Niedt, Jonathan and Charlotte David; brother of Gail Falleroni and the late Bill Hartman; and a son of the late Joseph and Margaret Hartman. Services are to remain private.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 3, 2019
