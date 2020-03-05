Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
DARRYL GEORGE TARASOVICH

TARASOVICH DARRYL GEORGE

On Friday, February 28, 2020, Darryl Tarasovich, Husband, Father, and Brother, passed away suddenly at the age of 69 years. Darryl will be forever remembered by his loving wife, Valerie, and his children, Darrin, Michael, Matthew, and Kathleen, and by his brother, Dennis. Darryl will also be remembered by his numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family, and dear friends. Family invites friends to SCHELLHAAS & SONS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 1600 Stone Mansion Dr., Sewickley, PA 15143 (Wexford/Franklin Park) on Friday, March 6th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 7th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Alphonsus Church, 201 Church Rd., Wexford, PA 15090. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 5, 2020
