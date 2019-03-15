|
JONES DARRYL K.
On Monday, March 4, 2019, age 62 of North Carolina, formerly of Pittsburgh, PA. Son of Maude Jones; brother of Robert L. Jones (Christine), Walter V. Jones, David jones and Derrick Jones. Visitation Friday 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on March 15 2019 at WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 (412) 271-3880. Funeral service Saturday 10 a.m. on March 16, 2019 at Liberty Baptist Church, Fourth and Camp Avenue, Braddock, PA. Interment Homewood Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 15, 2019