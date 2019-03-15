Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Watts Memorial Chapel
808 Talbot Ave
Braddock, PA 15104
412-271-3880
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Watts Memorial Chapel
808 Talbot Ave
Braddock, PA 15104
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Liberty Baptist Church
Fourth and Camp Avenue
Braddock, PA
View Map
JONES DARRYL K.

On Monday, March 4, 2019, age 62 of North Carolina, formerly of Pittsburgh, PA. Son of Maude Jones; brother of Robert L. Jones (Christine), Walter V. Jones, David jones and Derrick Jones. Visitation Friday 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on March 15 2019 at WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 (412) 271-3880. Funeral service Saturday 10 a.m. on March 16, 2019 at Liberty Baptist Church, Fourth and Camp Avenue, Braddock, PA. Interment Homewood Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 15, 2019
