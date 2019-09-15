Home

More Obituaries for DARWIN MIHOCES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DARWIN MIHOCES

DARWIN MIHOCES Obituary
MIHOCES DARWIN

Age 91, of Ft. Lee, NJ, formerly of Glassport, PA on Thursday, August 1, 2019 after a brief illness.  Survived by sister, Mary Ann Balog and many nephews and nieces and their children. Preceded in death by parents, John and Sophie Mihoces; brothers, Eugene, Rudy, Carl, and Edward; and sisters, Helen McGuirk and Lillian Witkowski and their spouses.  He is also survived by caring friends, Tom and Nancy Rybicki and their family of Staten Island, NY. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army. Darwin initially taught at Glassport High School and later at Dwight Morrow High School in Englewood New Jersey where he retired.  Arrangements were private to honor his request.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019
