BUI DAU THI (NGUYEN)
Age 86, of Glenshaw, formerly of Springdale, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Wife of the late Hinh Viet Bui. Cherished mother of Thanh (Huong) Bui, My (Hai) Le, Lien (Phuong) Tran, Dung (Steven) Cook, Hanh Bui, Tung (Dung) Bui, and Ty Bui (Jack Werner); grandmother of 16; great-grandmother of three. Visitation Saturday, 11:30-12:30 p.m., NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, 1 p.m. at St. Bonaventure Church, Glenshaw. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Vietnamese Catholic Community, Father Dam Nguyen, 4712 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15224.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 14, 2020