|
|
ROSS DAUMINIQUE R.
Transitioned on July 11, 2019. Loving son of Raymond Parker and Damina Ross; also survived by two brothers, five sisters, paternal grandmother and maternal grandmother and grandfather; many other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, 4-8 p.m. at Homested United Presbyterian Church, PA where services will be held Saturday, 12 noon. Interment Private. Arrangements entrusted ALDRICH FUNERAL HOMES, 431 E. 9th Ave., Munhall, PA 15120 (412) 461-3400.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 17, 2019