Aldrich Funeral Homes
431 E. 9th Ave.
Munhall, PA 15120
(412) 461-3400
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Homested United Presbyterian Church
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Homested United Presbyterian Church
DAUMINIQUE R. ROSS

DAUMINIQUE R. ROSS Obituary
ROSS DAUMINIQUE R.

Transitioned on July 11, 2019. Loving son of Raymond Parker and Damina Ross; also survived by two brothers, five sisters, paternal grandmother and maternal grandmother and grandfather; many other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, 4-8 p.m. at Homested United Presbyterian Church, PA where services will be held Saturday, 12 noon. Interment Private. Arrangements entrusted ALDRICH FUNERAL HOMES, 431 E. 9th Ave., Munhall, PA 15120 (412) 461-3400.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 17, 2019
