DeGENARO DAVALYN (KAECHER)
Age 77, of Peters Twp., on Monday, September 9, 2019. Beloved wife of 55 years to Ron' loving mother of Steven V. (Ellen) and Jennifer (Jeff) Comerford; grandmother of Katie, Hannah, Jordyn and Felicity; sister of Lois (Jack) Wilk. Davalyn loved her church, community, knitting for charitable causes, music, musicals and had a little ditty for every occasion. Davalyn never missed a birthday and called her family to sing every year. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER'S. Family and friends welcome at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray 724-941-3211 on Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Everyone please meet for funeral service at Thomas Presbyterian Church Saturday, 11 a.m. Memorials may be made to the . Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019