DAVALYN (KAECHER) DeGENARO

DAVALYN (KAECHER) DeGENARO Obituary
DeGENARO DAVALYN (KAECHER)

Age 77, of Peters Twp., on Monday, September 9, 2019. Beloved wife of 55 years to Ron' loving mother of Steven V. (Ellen) and Jennifer (Jeff) Comerford; grandmother of Katie, Hannah, Jordyn and Felicity; sister of Lois (Jack) Wilk. Davalyn loved her church, community, knitting for charitable causes, music, musicals and had a little ditty for every occasion. Davalyn never missed a birthday and called her family to sing every year. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER'S. Family and friends welcome at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray 724-941-3211 on Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Everyone please meet for funeral service at Thomas Presbyterian Church Saturday, 11 a.m. Memorials may be made to the . Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019
