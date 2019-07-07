|
|
HRYDIL DAVE "HARDBALL"
Age 54, of Brookline, on Friday, July 5, 2019. Loving husband of 23 years to Cathy Hrydil; brother of Mark Hrydil and the late William Hrydil; son of the late William and Johanna Hrydil. Hardball received his nickname at the age of 10 playing Little League. He most recently worked for Matthews International for the past eight years. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Family and friends welcome Monday 2-8 p.m. at 2630 West Liberty Ave., Dormont, 412-531-4000. Funeral Service will be held Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment St. John the Baptist Cemetery. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 7, 2019