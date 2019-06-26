Home

Cunningham Funeral Home - New Castle
2429 Wilmington Road
New Castle, PA 16105
(724) 658-4511
DAVID A. COUCH


DAVID A. COUCH Obituary
COUCH DAVID A.

Age 77, went to be with his Lord and Savior on June 20, 2019. He was born January 11, 1942, in Pittsburgh, PA, to David Couch and Dorothy (Musgrave) Couch. After his father's passing, his mother remarried and he was stepson to Dr. L. John Powell, stepbrother to David Powell and the late Jack Powell. David attended Mt. Lebanon High School and went on to graduate from Ohio University. His fondest memories from college were joining Phi Delta Theta fraternity and singing in the group the Hi-Phi's. David's greatest enjoyment in life was spending time with his daughter and granddaughters. He will be remembered by his kindness, charisma and sense of humor. David is survived by his daughter, Leah (Couch) Cwynar; granddaughters, Olivia and Isabella Cwynar; brother, Thomas Couch; and best friend, Vicki Couch. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date to honor him. Anyone wishing to memorialize David is invited to contribute to The Parkinson's Foundation. www.parkinson.org. Arrangements have been entrusted to the R. CUNNINGHAM FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 2429 Wilmington Road, New Castle.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 26, 2019
