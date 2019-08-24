|
CREADY DAVID A.
Of North Versailles, died suddenly on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Teresa "Terri" (Valicenti) Cready for 30 years; son of Barry Cready of FL and Judy Kline of AZ; brother of Molly Ranker of Grove City, Chris Burgess of NC and the late Stephenie McChesney; also survived by Terri's brother, Mark Valicenti and her sister, Toni Valicenti, both of North Versailles. David was a graduate of Peters Twp. High School and a former employee of the Allegheny County Treasurer's Office. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, listening to music and woodworking. There will not be a visitation and his service will be private. Arrangements with PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 412-824-8800.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019