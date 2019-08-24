Home

POWERED BY

Services
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave
East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
412-824-8800
Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID CREADY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID A. CREADY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DAVID A. CREADY Obituary
CREADY DAVID A.

Of North Versailles, died suddenly on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Teresa "Terri" (Valicenti) Cready for 30 years; son of Barry Cready of FL and Judy Kline of AZ; brother of Molly Ranker of Grove City, Chris Burgess of NC and the late Stephenie McChesney; also survived by Terri's brother, Mark Valicenti and her sister, Toni Valicenti, both of North Versailles. David was a graduate of Peters Twp. High School and a former employee of the Allegheny County Treasurer's Office. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, listening to music and woodworking. There will not be a visitation and his service will be private. Arrangements with PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 412-824-8800.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DAVID's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now