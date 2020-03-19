DINKIN DAVID A.

Age 97, of Pittsburgh, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Betty Dinkin (Brourman), loving father of Marc (Deborah) Dinkin, Rachael (Bruce) Rosen, Joel (Elena) Dinkin, and Elliot (Laura) Dinkin; proud Zeyda to many adoring grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and special companion to Edie Perelman. David, who was born and raised in Philadelphia, graduated first in his High School and then attended the University of Pennsylvania and Graetz Hebrew College of Philadelphia. After serving in WWII, and originally settling in Philadelphia, moved to Pittsburgh to work for the Brourman family business. From there, he was fortunate to go on to his true love and passion, being the Executive Director of Tree of Life Congregation. While there, he gladly took on additional roles as Principal of the religious school and acting Rabbi. In his role, he not only effectively managed this flourishing congregation but actively participated in teaching children and adults. He was a true believer in the value of education, especially Jewish education and tutored countless students preparing for their bar or bat mitzvah. Following his retirement, he then went on to work at the Jewish Community Center of Pittsburgh in multiple roles – ranging from accounting to education. After retiring from that position, he continued to deliver weekly lectures to multiple organizations covering a wide array of topics ranging from current events, Jewish holidays, and other topics. David was an accomplished pianist who loved classical music and was a long-time subscriber to the Pittsburgh Symphony. David loved to travel and led many trips to Israel during his tenure of executive director, even volunteering at an Israeli military base at age 82! Dave was a pillar in the local community and universally admired for his ease in communicating and identifying with people of diverse backgrounds. The current situation permits only a private family service and a memorial service planned later. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to the . Arrangements entrusted to RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., family owned and operated. www.schugar.com