ENGEL DAVID A.
Age 66, died on Monday, December 23, 2019. He was a beloved son of Edythe and the late Robert Engel. Brother of Dr. Phillip I. Lynch and wife Lila. Cousin to Margaret and Craig Sterling, Ellen and Dan Retting, Janet and Don Moritz, Bernice and William Printz, Susan and Richard Nernberg, Maurice and Nancy Nernberg and many more loving cousins and friends. David was a graduate of Shadyside Academy and attended Carnegie Mellon University. David did not have an easy life. At four months of age, David's pediatrician discovered a tumor called a neuroblastoma, the treatment at the time was radiation. David was the first infant to survive this type of cancer. He had various setbacks but he would say he had an interesting and a good life. He was a foodie and became a gourmet cook. He worked for Area for the Aging for twenty some years. On weekends he was a Red Cross volunteer helping unfortunate families whose homes were hit by fires. The year of the disabled, he traveled to China, on another trip he visited India. He was an outdoor person, he loved camping and kayaking. His last days were at Charles Morris Nursing and Rehabilitation. Our family wishes to thank the dedicated nursing staff at the care from Home Instead as well as attendants at Charles Morris. A Memorial service will be held at a later date. Family suggests contributions to Humane Animal Rescue, 1101 Western Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15233 or Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, 1 N. Linden Street, Duquesne, PA 15110. Arrangements entrusted to RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., family owned and operated. www.schugar.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019