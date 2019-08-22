|
|
LLOYD DAVID A.
Of Philadelphia, formerly of Pittsburgh, on Friday, August 16, 2019, age 32. Beloved son of Clark and Susan; brother of Kara; nephew of Allen (Theresa); also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. David was a systems engineer and was passionate about his career, computers, electronics, and reading. He loved and was loved in return by family and friends. David will be dearly missed and particularly remembered for his sharp mind and quick wit. A memorial visitation will be held at McCABE BROS., INC. FUNERAL HOME, 6214 Walnut Street, Shadyside on Saturday, from 2-5 p.m. Interment private. If desired, the family suggests donations in David's memory to the Salvation Army www.salvationarmyusa.org. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 22, 2019