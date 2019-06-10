Home

DAVID A. LOHR

DAVID A. LOHR Obituary
LOHR DAVID A.

Age 78, of Elrama, PA on Saturday, June 8, 2019 after a long illness. Raised in Waynesburg, PA where for several years he owned a Honda Motorcycle Shop. Retired as a truck driver. Husband of 33 years to Sophie (Schumacher) Lohr; loving father of Hunter, Kevin, Ralene and Bud; brother of C. Jane Deems of Waynesburg; also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Friends received STEPHEN D. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Route 51 Jefferson Hills, PA 15025 (412-384-0350) Tuesday, 3-8 p.m. Funeral service in the funeral home Wednesday, 10 a.m. Burial in Waynesburg. For condolences and more information visit www.stephendslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 10, 2019
