|
|
STASKO DAVID A.
Age 63, of Hudson, Ohio, formerly of Pittsburgh, passed away on Tues., March 3, 2020, at his home. Dave was the beloved husband of 40 years to Kathy (Ghetian) Stasko; loving dad of David (Elizabeth) Stasko and Michael Stasko; adoring Pap Pap of Natalie and Matthew Stasko; dear son of Clara Stasko and the late Donald Stasko; brother of the late Mark Stasko; son-in-law of Julia Ghetian and the late Ted Ghetian; brother-in-law of Danette Stasko, Carol (Mark) Becker, and Nora (Steve) Frank. He is also survived by his devoted nieces and nephews. Dave was a 1974 graduate of South Allegheny High School. He went on to earn his bachelor's degree from the University of Pennsylvania in 1978. He had a career in financial markets and worked in treasury for a number of institutions. Dave had a lifelong love of football, both as a fan and as a player himself - he was a huge fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, despite living in Cleveland Brown country for 30 years; as a player, he was a star quarterback in both high school and while attending Penn. Of everything in his life, Dave loved and cherished his grandchildren the most. He greatly enjoyed spending quality time with his family playing cards. He spent many hours playing "3 to 13" with his grandchildren and nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends and family are welcome at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray, PA 15317, 724-941-3211, on Saturday, March 21, 2020, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. At 12 p.m. in the funeral home chapel, the family will celebrate Dave's life with a memorial service officiated by Pastor Doug Brandt. Immediately following the service, the family invites all in attendance to a catered luncheon at the Beinhauer Community Room (located in the funeral home). Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 12, 2020